Coast Guard medevacs woman near Matagorda Bay, Texas

Jun 4th, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 65-year-old woman from a vessel near Matagorda Bay, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor watchstanders received a call at 10:14 a.m. from the Port O’Connor Volunteer Fire Department stating that a passenger on a 30-foot pleasure craft had suffered a back injury and was in need of medical attention.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rendezvoused with the pleasure craft and transported the woman to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Fishing Center in Port O’Connor in reportedly stable condition.

