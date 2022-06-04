Coast Guard medevacs woman near Matagorda Bay, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 65-year-old woman from a vessel near Matagorda Bay, Texas, Saturday.
Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor watchstanders received a call at 10:14 a.m. from the Port O’Connor Volunteer Fire Department stating that a passenger on a 30-foot pleasure craft had suffered a back injury and was in need of medical attention.
A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rendezvoused with the pleasure craft and transported the woman to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Fishing Center in Port O’Connor in reportedly stable condition.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.