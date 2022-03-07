Coast Guard medevacs woman near Cumberland Island

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The Coast Guard medevaced an 89-year-old woman Sunday from a 23-foot aground boat near Cumberland Island, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transferred the 89-year-old woman to the University of Florida Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

A commercial salvage captain notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 3:53 p.m. via landline that a woman aboard a 23-foot boat suffered a leg injury and was experiencing stoke-like symptoms.

“This case serves as a reminder to always have a plan when going out on the water,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean O’Dowd, the aircraft commander on the case. “A first aid kit and the knowledge of how to use it can be crucial to a positive outcome when accidents happen.”

