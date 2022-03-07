Coast Guard medevacs woman near Cumberland Island

Mar 7th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 file photo

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The Coast Guard medevaced an 89-year-old woman Sunday from a 23-foot aground boat near Cumberland Island, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transferred the 89-year-old woman to the University of Florida Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

A commercial salvage captain notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 3:53 p.m. via landline that a woman aboard a 23-foot boat suffered a leg injury and was experiencing stoke-like symptoms.

“This case serves as a reminder to always have a plan when going out on the water,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean O’Dowd, the aircraft commander on the case. “A first aid kit and the knowledge of how to use it can be crucial to a positive outcome when accidents happen.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.