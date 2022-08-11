Coast Guard medevacs woman near Boswell Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a woman Wednesday evening near Boswell Bay, Alaska.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Forward Operating Location Cordova, hoisted and transported the injured 63-year-old woman from her property on Hinchinbrook Island to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Cordova Airport.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac from the woman’s husband at approximately 6:35p.m., reporting that his wife fell from a tree stand and was suffering from a potential broken leg.

Command center personnel directed the launch of the aircrew, who launched from Cordova and arrived on scene at about 8:05 p.m.

The patient was transported from Cordova Airport by Cordova Volunteer Fire Department to Cordova Community Medical Center.

“After receiving an accurate GPS position from watchstanders, the aircrew was able to quickly find the injured woman and medically evacuate her,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mary Klynman, command duty officer at Air Station Kodiak. “This was an awesome outcome, thanks to the aircrew and CVFD, we were able to transport the injured woman to a higher level of medical care.”

