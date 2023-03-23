Coast Guard medevacs woman from vessel near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old woman Wednesday from a vessel near the Galveston Causeway Bridge in Galveston, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 2:15 p.m. from the operator of a 20-foot recreational vessel stating a woman aboard was ailing and in need of medical assistance near the Galveston Causeway Bridge.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.
The RB–S rendezvoused with the recreational vessel, took aboard the woman and transferred her to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Galveston Bait and Tackle.
“Having constant communication with command center watchstanders and the vessel operator greatly aided us in quickly locating the woman in need of assistance,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Margaret Jan, boarding officer during the case. “We were confident in the crew we had, and it feels wonderful helping someone in need.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.