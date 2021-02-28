Coast Guard medevacs woman from vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a fishing vessel approximately 101 miles northwest of Cold Bay, Alaska, Sunday.

An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the woman at 10 p.m. and safely transported her to a LifeMed flight team in Cold Bay for further transport to Anchorage.

Watchstanders at the 17th District command center in Juneau received a medevac request from Health Force Partners on behalf of American Triumph at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday for a 31-year-old crew member reportedly experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction.

Watchstanders directed the launch of the Jayhawk aircrew from Forward Operating Location Cold Bay.

“Good, consistent communication between command center personnel, American Triumph and Health Force Partners allowed us to monitor the patient’s condition and coordinate an effective rescue when her condition worsened,” said Petty Officer First Class Christopher Catalioto, a 17th District command center watchstander.

On-scene weather at the time of the rescue was an air temperature of 28 degrees, 29 mph winds, and visibility of 10 miles.

