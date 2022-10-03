Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from the cruise ship Sapphire Princess approximately 200 miles south of San Diego, Sunday.

Sapphire Princess crewmembers contacted 11th Coast Guard District command center watchstanders at approximately 11:00 a.m., Sunday morning, requesting assistance for a passenger who was displaying appendicitis-like symptoms.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedic aboard to assist.

Once on scene, the Jayhawk crew lowered the rescue swimmer to Sapphire Princess to assess the patient, and then safely hoisted the patient into the helicopter.

The crew transported the patient to awaiting EMS for transfer to Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.