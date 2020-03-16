Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off New Jersey coast

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 53-year-old woman approximately 120 miles off the coast of New Jersey, Sunday evening.

The captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Gem contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s command center at 2:30 p.m. and notified them that a passenger was suffering from abdominal issues and needed a higher level of care.

An aircrew aboard an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina launched to sustain communications due to distance, and an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey launched to medevac the passenger.

Once on scene, the MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoisted up the woman, accompanied by a nurse, and transported them to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

“The coordination between the Norwegian Gem, Air Station Elizabeth City, Air Station Atlantic City and our command center was excellent,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Prebeck, search and rescue mission coordinator during the case. “Coast Guard crews constantly train in joint environments to be able to successfully execute rescues similar to this.”