Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off Galveston

Jan 23rd, 2023
Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a cruise ship 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 9:04 p.m. Sunday from the crew of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Allure of the Seas stating a 57-year-old passenger was unconscious and reportedly suffering from a possible stroke. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew landed on the cruise ship, took aboard the ailing passenger and a ship’s nurse and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

