Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship Carnival Valor

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old female from a cruise ship Saturday evening on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 7:10 p.m. from the cruise ship Carnival Valor of a crewmember in need of immediate medical care.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist. The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember and transported her to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.