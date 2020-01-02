Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 225 miles off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medevaced a 68-year-old woman from the cruise ship Viking Sun approximately 225 miles south of San Diego, Wednesday.

The crew of the Viking Sun contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders at approximately 8:20 a.m. requesting assistance for a passenger who was displaying symptoms of a stroke.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan crew and a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedic aboard to assist.

Once on scene, the Jayhawk crew lowered the rescue swimmer to the cruise ship to assess the patient. The helicopter crew then lowered a rescue basket to hoist the patient into the helicopter and transported her to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla just after 12:40 p.m.

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.