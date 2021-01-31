Coast Guard medevacs woman from container ship off WA coast

SEATTLE — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a woman from a ship Saturday afternoon experiencing breathing difficulty and temporary unconsciousness off the Washington coast near Neah Bay.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound command center received a call at 11:30 a.m. from the ship’s health insurance provider stating a 65-year-old woman aboard the vessel needed medical attention.

At the time, the 710-foot container ship, Matson Kodiak, was transiting westbound in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The command center diverted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles who was already airborne near Seattle.

At 1 p.m., the rescue crew arrived on scene, deployed the rescue swimmer to assist, and safely hoisted the woman. The aircrew then proceeded en route to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles. She was transferred to higher medical care at 1:50 p.m.

The patient’s current medical condition is unknown.