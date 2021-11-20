Coast Guard medevacs woman 231 miles southeast of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a cruise ship approximately 231 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, Friday evening.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center received a medical evacuation request from crewmembers aboard the cruise ship Anthem Of The Sea, requesting assistance for an ailing woman who was reportedly suffering from internal bleeding.

Watchstanders dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.

The rescue helicopter crew arrived on-scene and hoisted the woman and a family member aboard while simultaneously the Hercules crew provided aerial coverage.

The Jayhawk aircrew then transferred the woman and her family member to New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina.