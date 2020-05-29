Coast Guard medevacs vessel crewmember 7 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas

May 29th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured crewmember from the offshore support vessel Citation approximately seven miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, May 28, 2020. The patient was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christ - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video capture)

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured crewmember from the offshore support vessel Citation approximately seven miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, May 28, 2020. The patient was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christ – Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video capture)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from the offshore support vessel Citation approximately seven miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, Thursday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request for medevac for a 45-year-old male who was experiencing arm pain and shortness of breath. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

“We are grateful we were able to get the mariner to the medical attention he needed,” said Lt. Jake Conrad, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter Aircraft Commander. “It was a team effort between both crews involved.”


A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene and hoisted the crewmember from the vessel. The patient was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christ – Shoreline.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.