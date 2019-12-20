Coast Guard medevacs vessel crewmember 20 miles off Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from the offshore vessel Ram XVII approximately 20 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas, Friday morning.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request for medevac from the captain of the Ram XVII for a 20-year-old male who injured his leg while conducting operations.
A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched for the medevac.
Once on scene, the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted and transferred the crewmember to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.
“Our training and cohesive teamwork allowed for this medevac to be carried out successfully, despite the deteriorating weather,” said Lt. Chris Zink, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. “Great work to all members involved, and we are glad we could get this young man the medical attention he needed.”
Weather on scene was reported as 7 mph winds with low visibility and rain.
Recent Comments