Coast Guard medevacs vessel captain near Southwest Pass

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced the captain of a motor vessel approximately four miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:23 p.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the motor vessel Peridot stating their captain was experiencing dizziness and chest pain. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the captain, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The captain was last reported to be in stable condition.

