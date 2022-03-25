Coast Guard medevacs Ukrainian mariner from Palmyra Atoll

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducts a medevac for a 66-year-old Ukrainian mariner from Palmyra Atoll, March 25, 2022. The mariner was suffering from abdominal pains and was transported to awaiting emergency medical services on Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducts a medevac for a 66-year-old Ukrainian mariner from Palmyra Atoll, March 25, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West)

HONOLULU — An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducted a medevac for a 66-year-old Ukrainian mariner from Palmyra Atoll, Thursday.

The mariner was suffering from abdominal pains and was transported to awaiting emergency medical services on Oahu. He is reported to be in stable condition.

At 4:12 a.m., Wednesday, Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the exploration vessel Nautilus stating that a crewmember onboard was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended the mariner be medically evacuated.

JRCC Honolulu watchstanders diverted the Nautilus to Palmyra Atoll and deployed the Hercules aircrew to conduct the medevac. The Hawaii Disaster Medical Assistance Team provided a medical professional for in-flight medical care during the transport.

The Hercules crew arrived back in Hawaii at 4:15p.m. and transferred the mariner to awaiting emergency services.

