Coast Guard medevacs two from cruise ship

PORTSMOUTH, VA — A Coast Guard helicopter crew medevaced two crew members from a cruise ship approximately 69 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Wednesday.

The cruise ship Celebrity Summit contacted the Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center to get assistance for the crew members who were suffering from chemical burns and were in need of further medical care.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the two crew members as well as the physician from the Celebrity Summit and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“The Coast Guard trains daily for situations like this,” said Mr. Ryan Langley, a Fifth District Coast Guard Command Center operations watchstander. “Being that there are so many hazards on the water, we remain always ready so that we can respond effectively to answer the public’s call.”

