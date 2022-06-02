Coast Guard medevacs two from cruise ship

Jun 2nd, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo

PORTSMOUTH, VA — A Coast Guard helicopter crew medevaced two crew members from a cruise ship approximately 69 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Wednesday.

The cruise ship Celebrity Summit contacted the Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center to get assistance for the crew members who were suffering from chemical burns and were in need of further medical care.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the two crew members as well as the physician from the Celebrity Summit and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“The Coast Guard trains daily for situations like this,” said Mr. Ryan Langley, a Fifth District Coast Guard Command Center operations watchstander. “Being that there are so many hazards on the water, we remain always ready so that we can respond effectively to answer the public’s call.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.