Coast Guard medevacs tugboat crewmember near Pascagoula, Miss.

NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male Friday afternoon, approximately seven miles south of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from the tugboat Miss Beth of a crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.
Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Pascagoula 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew to assist. The boatcrew arrived on scene, loaded the crewmember and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Pascagoula.
The man was last reported to be in stable condition.
