Coast Guard medevacs tanker crewmember near Galveston, Texas

Apr 20th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a 600-foot tanker at anchorage approximately 15 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a 58-year-old man reportedly experiencing symptoms of an upper respiratory illness. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon as well as local CDC and county health partners who recommended the medevac.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew. The RB-M boat crew transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Galveston who transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.


