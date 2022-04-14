Coast Guard medevacs swimmer near Dauphin Island, Ala.

Apr 14th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew lands on a beach near Dauphin Island, Alabama on April 14, 2022. The aircrew assisted emergency medical services personnel by medevacing one swimmer in critical condition and two EMS personnel to Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by ATC Mobile)

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew lands on a beach near Dauphin Island, Alabama on April 14, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by ATC Mobile)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a swimmer in critical condition Thursday near Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a 911 notification at 4:18 p.m. of three swimmers caught in a rip current off the beach of Dauphin Island. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew from a training mission to assist.

The swimmers managed to swim back to shore to awaiting Dauphin Island Police Department officers and emergency medical services personnel before the aircrew arrived on scene. The aircrew landed nearby and medevaced one swimmer and transferred two EMS personnel to Ascension Providence hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

The swimmer was last reported to be in critical condition.

The Coast Guard urges the public to be cautious of rip currents by heeding posted beach flags and warning signs.

Learn more about rip current safety here.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.