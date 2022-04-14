Coast Guard medevacs swimmer near Dauphin Island, Ala.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a swimmer in critical condition Thursday near Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a 911 notification at 4:18 p.m. of three swimmers caught in a rip current off the beach of Dauphin Island. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew from a training mission to assist.

The swimmers managed to swim back to shore to awaiting Dauphin Island Police Department officers and emergency medical services personnel before the aircrew arrived on scene. The aircrew landed nearby and medevaced one swimmer and transferred two EMS personnel to Ascension Providence hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

The swimmer was last reported to be in critical condition.

The Coast Guard urges the public to be cautious of rip currents by heeding posted beach flags and warning signs.

