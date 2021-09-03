Coast Guard medevacs shark attack victim off Grand Isle, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured crew member from a fishing vessel after a shark attack approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:51 a.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from personnel aboard the fishing vessel Moon Glow stating a 64-year-old male crew member had been attacked by a shark and sustained a severe leg injury.

The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel’s propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species. Crew members aboard the Moon Glow applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to the scene. When the helicopter crew arrived, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man’s leg. The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

