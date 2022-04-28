Coast Guard medevacs person 180 miles off Grays Harbor, W

ASTORIA, Ore. — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a person Wednesday evening from a Disney Cruise ship approximately 180 miles offshore of Grays Harbor, Washington.

At 5:21 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a call from the cruise ship Disney Wonder reporting a 71-year-old passenger who appeared to be experiencing uncontrollable internal bleeding.

The 13th Coast Guard District Command Center and Sector Columbia River requested that the vessel change course toward Astoria to reduce flying distance.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River arrived on scene at 9:36 p.m. accompanied by a Life-Flight nurse to assist with the patient.

At 10:19 p.m., the aircrew completed the hoist and transported the patient back to Astoria. Around 11:30 p.m., the patient was transferred to a Life-Flight crew for further medical care in Portland.

The patient is reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.