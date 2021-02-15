Coast Guard medevacs patient on North Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Coast Guard medevaced a 70-year-old female patient from North Padre Island, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request to transfer a patient who was unable to be transported by medical services across North Padre Island’s John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway due to an inclement weather road closure.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched and safely transferred the patient to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline.

“We appreciate all those involved in coordinating this patient transfer during this significant and unusual weather event,” said Cmdr. Matthew Gully, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. “The Coast Guard stands ready to assist local first responders and the residence of Corpus Christi and south Texas in any way we can, especially when the roads are closed and it so important to stay safe and off the icy bridges.”

