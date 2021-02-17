Coast Guard medevacs patient in Portland, Texas

Feb 17th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter transfers a female patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland, Texas, to the Corpus Christi Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. Sector/Air Station watchstanders receieved the medevac request for a female pateient who was suffering from stomach pains. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfers a female patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland, Texas, to the Corpus Christi Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 70-year-old female patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request to transfer a patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland, Texas, to the Corpus Christi Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched and safely transferred the patient.

“We are thankful to be able to assist those in need during these challenging times in Corpus Christi,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis McDonald, an aviation maintenance technician. “Excellent teamwork today by our crew to be able to transport this patient to higher care.”

