Coast Guard medevacs patient in Portland, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 70-year-old female patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request to transfer a patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland, Texas, to the Corpus Christi Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched and safely transferred the patient.

“We are thankful to be able to assist those in need during these challenging times in Corpus Christi,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis McDonald, an aviation maintenance technician. “Excellent teamwork today by our crew to be able to transport this patient to higher care.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.