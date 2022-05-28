Coast Guard medevacs passenger near Sitka, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medevaced an 85-year-old male passenger approximately 40 nautical miles West of Sitka, Alaska, Thursday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 8:23 p.m., hoisted the patient from the motor vessel Viking Orion, and transported him to awaiting EMS at Air Station Sitka for further medical care.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a report at approximately 6:17 p.m. from the Viking Orion crew that a passenger aboard the vessel suffered symptoms of a stroke.

Weather on scene showed 12-14 knot winds with an air temperature of 47 degrees and a water temperature of 48 degrees.

“The quick response in this case displays the dedication and readiness of our aircrews from Air Station Sitka,” said Lt. Preston Strobel, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “The patient was safely taken to further medical care.”

