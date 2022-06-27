Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man Monday from the Carnival Glory cruise ship approximately 86 miles southeast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call stating a passenger aboard the Carnival Glory was experiencing medical issues that needed higher medical care. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient, his wife and a shipboard nurse, and took them to University Medical Center. The passenger was last reported in stable condition.

