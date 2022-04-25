Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship southeast of Galveston

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 68-year-old man from a cuise ship approximately 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2022. The man, who was reportly experiencing severe back pain, low blood pressure and decreased heart rate, was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 68-year-old man from a cuise ship approximately 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a passenger Monday from a cruise ship approximately 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 8:05 p.m. Sunday from the cruise ship Adventure of the Seas stating a 68-year-old man aboard was experiencing severe back pain, low blood pressure and decreased heart rate. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac while a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew launched to provide an overflight and relay communications.

The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the cruise ship, landed on the ship’s helicopter pad, took aboard the passenger and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

“Excellent communication between the cruise ship personnel, the helicopter crew, the aircraft crew and our command center watchstanders ensured proper coordination for the medevac,” said Cmdr. Mike Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator. “Conducting a medevac far offshore during the night can be complex and demanding, but the aircrews from Air Station Houston and Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi did a phenomenal job getting this passenger to a higher level of care as quickly as possible.”

