Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship near Venice, La

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 64 year-old-female passenger Sunday from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 8:55 p.m. from the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway requesting a medevac for a passenger who was reportedly in critical condition and in need of immediate medical care. Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.
The boatcrew crew arrived on scene and transferred the passenger to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Venice.
The passenger was last reported to be in critical condition.
