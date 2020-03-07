Coast Guard medevacs passenger, delivers supplies to Grand Princess

Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco crew members load personal protective equipment into an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter Mar. 6, 2020. The Coast Guard continues to support the CDC, state and local health officials for matters involving the Grand Princess. (U.S. Coast photo by Air Station San Francisco)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard delivered personal protective equipment to the cruise ship Grand Princess Friday evening and medevaced a passenger with a medical condition not related to COVID 19 Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard was notified by the ship’s captain that a woman in her mid-70s with a non-COVID19 medical emergency needed further medical treatment Saturday morning.

Coast Guard watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon and the CDC who recommended the passenger be medevaced from the Grand Princess.


The Coast Guard dispatched a crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tern to transport the passenger and her husband to awaiting EMS and CDC personnel at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco on Yerba Buena Island Saturday morning.

The patient was last reported in stable condition.

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter delivered face masks and other protective gear provided by Princess Cruises late Friday night.

The Coast Guard continues to support the CDC, state and local health officials for matters involving the Grand Princess.

