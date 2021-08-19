Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crew member 150 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston, Texas, prepares to medevac an oil rig crew member experiencing a cardiac event on the Hoover-Diana oil platform, 150 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021. The helicopter crew successfully transported the man to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston, Texas, prepares to medevac an oil rig crew member experiencing a cardiac event on the Hoover-Diana oil platform, 150 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 54-year-old crew member from an oil platform approximately 150 miles east of Corpus Christi, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday from personnel on the Hoover-Diana oil platform stating a crew member was experiencing a cardiac event. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston launched to assist. The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, landed on the oil rig and brought the patient aboard. The crew transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

