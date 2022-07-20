Coast Guard medevacs oil platform worker near Southwest Pass

Jul 20th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an oil platform worker Wednesday morning approximately 20 miles southeast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday from the oil platform West Delta Block 73 AD of a 49-year-old male experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the individual, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition.

