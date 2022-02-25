Coast Guard medevacs oil platform worker near Breton Sound, Louisiana

Feb 25th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an oil platform worker Thursday near Breton Sound, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at approximately 6:25 p.m. from the oil platform Breton Sound 21 of a worker sustaining serious injuries to the arm.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the worker, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.