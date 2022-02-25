Coast Guard medevacs oil platform worker near Breton Sound, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an oil platform worker Thursday near Breton Sound, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at approximately 6:25 p.m. from the oil platform Breton Sound 21 of a worker sustaining serious injuries to the arm.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the worker, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition.

