Coast Guard medevacs Navy sailor near Chesapeake Bay Inbox

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard medevaced a sailor from a U.S. Navy ship approximately 12 miles off the coast of the entrance of the Chesapeake Bay early Saturday morning.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received a request from the Navy for a medevac of a crewmember who injured his hand during an accident. Watchstanders coordinated the response with a flight surgeon who recommended the sailor receive shoreside medical assistance.
Sector Virginia launched a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek. A member from Virginia Beach EMS rode along to provide medical assistance en route, if needed.
Once on-scene, the boatcrew transferred the sailor aboard the RB-M and transported him to awaiting shoreside emergency medical services in Virginia Beach.
“Cases like these showcase the strength and interoperability of our federal, state and local search and rescue partners in the Hampton Roads area,” said Cmdr. Jason Ingram, the Response Department Head at Sector Virginia. “By working together, we were able to quickly and efficiently coordinate this medevac and get this sailor the medical attention he needed.”
