Coast Guard medevacs mariners near Bethany Beach, Delaware

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The Coast Guard medevaced five mariners from a motor vessel approximately 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay Sunday afternoon.
Sector Delaware Bay Command Center watchstanders received notification that five mariners aboard the motor vessel Reggeborg had experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning and required medical assistance.
A Station Indian River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boat crew was launched and transferred two of the mariners to the station, and the Lewes Fire Department boat crew transferred three of the mariners to the Bethany Fire Department.
The following agencies also provided assistance:
- Delaware Fish and Wildlife
- Department of Natural Resources
- Delaware State Troopers
The Coast Guard routinely trains to provide assistance to the public in a variety of conditions,” said Chief Jennifer Lambert, command duty officer at the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center. “Today is an example of how effective training makes all the difference.”
