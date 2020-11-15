Coast Guard medevacs mariner offshore Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner approximately five miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas, Sunday morning.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified of a 37-year-old crewmember experiencing abdominal pain. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.
A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched to the scene.
“I commend my crew for the excellent teamwork that was performed during this mission,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Trifiro, Station Port Aransas boat crew coxswain. “Their actions allowed us to swiftly and safely transfer the individual to further medical care.”
The crewmember was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel and reported to be in stable condition.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.