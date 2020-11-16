Coast Guard medevacs mariner offshore Corpus Christi, Texas

Nov 16th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter responds to a medevac request near Christi, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020. The mariner was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline and was reported to be in stable condition. (U.S Coast Guard photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner nine miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call from a crewmember aboard the tanker vessel Hoegh Galleon stating that the captain of the vessel had collapsed and was unresponsive. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene.

“We are grateful for the quick and expert assistance from the vessel’s crew, which allowed for an efficient and safe transfer,” said Lt. Jacob Conrad, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted and transported the mariner to awaiting emergency services personnel at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline in stable condition.

