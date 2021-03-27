Coast Guard medevacs mariner off the coast of Oregon Inlet, N.C.

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male mariner from a 57-foot fishing vessel approximately 17 miles off the coast of Oregon Inlet, N.C., Saturday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified via VHF Channel 16 by the operator of the fishing vessel that they needed medical assistance.
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew to assist.
After arriving on scene, the RBS boatcrew transferred an EMT certified crewmember aboard the vessel to offer first aid.
The RBS boatcrew escorted the fishing vessel to the Oregon Inlet Fishing Center where the mariner was transferred to The Outer Banks Hospital by awaiting Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.