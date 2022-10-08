Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Venice, La.

NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard medevaced a 67-year-old man Friday from a recreational boat approximately 45 miles east of Venice, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress alert from the boat’s VHF radio. A good Samaritan in the area relayed the boat’s radio message that one of the passengers aboard was suffering from heart-attack-like symptoms. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew that was training in the area to assist.

The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man aboard and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

