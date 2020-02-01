Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Sabine Pass, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner from a tug-barge approximately four miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a 63-year-old man experiencing breathing difficulties. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew. The Station Sabine boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the patient to Station Sabine where the mariner was reported to be in stable condition.
