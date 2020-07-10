Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Sabine Pass, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner from a towing vessel approximately 28 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas, Friday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a mariner experiencing severe sickness. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.
A Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched to the scene and transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Sabine.
The mariner was reported to be in stable condition.
