Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Port O’Connor, Texa

Feb 23rd, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor boatcrew members assist in transferring a mariner in need of medical attention during a medevac offshore Matagorda Bay near Port O'Connor, Texas, Feb. 23, 2020. The mariner was reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Port O'Connor)

Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor boatcrew members assist in transferring a mariner in need of medical attention during a medevac offshore Matagorda Bay near Port O’Connor, Texas, Feb. 23, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Port O’Connor)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner from a fishing vessel approximately two miles offshore Matagorda Bay near Port O’Connor, Texas, Sunday morning.

The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office received a request from a fishing vessel for a medevac of a 52-year-old male crewmember experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified and consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port O’ Connor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to the scene and transferred the mariner to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Citizens Medical Center in Victoria.


“Team coordination between both crews allowed for this difficult evolution to be executed with ease,” said Lt. Dan Gilles, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. “We are glad we were able to get the gentleman to proper medical care.”

The mariner was reported to be in stable condition.

