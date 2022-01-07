Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Manasquan, NJ

Jan 7th, 2022 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner Thursday night approximately 11 miles east of Manasquan.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a call from the captain of the vessel Peter Farber that a crewmember aboard was experiencing abdominal pains and needed medical assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched to medevac the crewmember.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey.

