Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Lake Pontchartrain, La.

Sep 13th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew medevacs a mariner, who from a disabled 23-foot sailing vessel, Pierce, Sep. 12, 2021 and was safely transferred back to the air station. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Sunday from a sailing vessel near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 11:17 a.m. from the owner of the 23-foot sailing vessel, Pierce, that it was disabled and drifting towards the Highway 11 Bridge near Lake Pontchartrain. The vessel became pinned against the bridge and was in danger of capsizing. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the mariner aboard and transported him back to the air station. The vessel was secured and is no longer pinned. No medical concerns were reported.

