Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Galveston

Nov 2nd, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoist a 50-year-old male from the tanker vessel Willard approximately seven miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Nov. 1, 2020. The mariner was transported to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston aircrew hoisted a 50-year-old male from the tanker vessel Willard approximately seven miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Nov. 1, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard video capture)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old male from a tanker vessel approximately seven miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 11:50 a.m. from the captain of the tanker Willard J for a crewmember who was displaying symptoms of a heart attack. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the mariner and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

