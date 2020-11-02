Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old male from a tanker vessel approximately seven miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 11:50 a.m. from the captain of the tanker Willard J for a crewmember who was displaying symptoms of a heart attack. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the mariner and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

