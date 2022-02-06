Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Belle Chasse, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner off a bulk-carrier ship Saturday near Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a call, at approximately 4:10 p.m., that an individual sustained injuries while working in the cargo hold aboard the vessel Yangtze Crown. Sector New Orleans watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the mariner from the hold and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he reportedly remains in critical condition.

