Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Allen Bay

Feb 2nd, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Sector Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a mariner near Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, February 1, 2021.

A Coast Guard Sector Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a mariner near Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, February 1, 2021.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner Monday from an aground vessel near Allen Bay.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s office at 3:30 p.m. of a 15-foot skiff boat that ran aground in the Allen Bay area with one person aboard.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Coast Guard Station Venice 24-foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water to the area.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the male, and transported him to Plaquemines Parish Medical Center in reportedly stable condition.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.