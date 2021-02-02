Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Allen Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner Monday from an aground vessel near Allen Bay.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s office at 3:30 p.m. of a 15-foot skiff boat that ran aground in the Allen Bay area with one person aboard.
The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Coast Guard Station Venice 24-foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water to the area.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the male, and transported him to Plaquemines Parish Medical Center in reportedly stable condition.