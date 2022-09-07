Coast Guard medevacs mariner from vessel near Kodiak, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a mariner Sunday near Kodiak, Alaska.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Kodiak hoisted and transported the injured man from the 252-foot fishing vessel, American Triumph, to awaiting Emergency Services Personnel at the air station.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac from a crewmember aboard the vessel at 10:45 a.m., reporting that a crewmember was experiencing potential heart attack-like symptoms.

Command center personnel directed the launch of the aircrew, who diverted from a training mission to conduct the medevac.

The patient was transported from the air station to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.

“The crewmember’s quick call for the injured patient was crucial in the success of this operation,” said Jimmy Belcher, Sector Anchorage operation unit controller. “The aircrew and Coast Guard Sector Anchorage personnel worked together efficiently allowing for a quick and successful medevac.”

