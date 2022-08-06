Coast Guard medevacs mariner from vessel in Kukak Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a mariner on Friday in Kukak Bay, Alaska.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak hoisted and transported the injured man from the 30-foot vessel, Wilderness 4, to awaiting Emergency Services Personnel at the air station.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac from a crewmember aboard the vessel at 10:09 a.m., reporting that the master was experiencing potential stroke-like symptoms.

Command center personnel directed the launch of the aircrew, who diverted from an agency assist mission to conduct the medevac.

The patient was transported from the air station to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.

