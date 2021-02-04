Coast Guard medevacs mariner from cargo vessel near Oahu

HONOLULU — Coast Guard crews successfully conducted a medevac of a 43-year-old mariner from the 984-foot commercial cargo vessel, ADONIS, 9-miles south of Honolulu, Wednesday.

He was reported to be in stable condition.

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transported the mariner back to the air station where ambulances were waiting to transport him to Straub Medical Center.

“Our aircrews train diligently to ensure they are prepared for this type of situation,” said Lt. Donald Murrow, a rescue pilot at Air Station Barbers Point. “Our aircrews and hoist-capable aircrafts are essential to ensuring mariners reach higher levels of medical care quickly.”

At 4:00 a.m., Saturday, the captain of the ADONIS notified JRCC watchstanders that a crewmember onboard suffered a hand injury.

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended a medevac based on the concern that the mariner’s injury could worsen if left untreated. Due to the vessel’s size and safety concerns for a small-boat transfer, ADONIS’ crew was instructed to set course for Oahu where Coast Guard crews would rendezvous upon their arrival.

The weather at the time of the medevac was reportedly winds of 20 mph and seas up to 6-feet.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.