Coast Guard medevacs mariner, dog near Yellow Cotton Bay

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 aircrew medevac one mariner and his dog from an aground vessel Nov. 18, 2020, near Yellow Cotton Bay, Louisiana. The aircrew arrived on scene and hoisted the mariner and his dog to Plaquemines Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced one mariner and his dog Wednesday from an aground vessel near Yellow Cotton Bay.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m. of a 34-foot skiff boat that ran aground in the Yellow Cotton Bay area with one man and one dog aboard.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Coast Guard Station Venice 24-Foot Special Purpose Craft to the area.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and his dog, and transported them to Plaquemines Medical Center in reportedly stable condition.

