Coast Guard medevacs mariner, dog near Yellow Cotton Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced one mariner and his dog Wednesday from an aground vessel near Yellow Cotton Bay.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m. of a 34-foot skiff boat that ran aground in the Yellow Cotton Bay area with one man and one dog aboard.
The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Coast Guard Station Venice 24-Foot Special Purpose Craft to the area.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and his dog, and transported them to Plaquemines Medical Center in reportedly stable condition.
